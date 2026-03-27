This dish by Lynne Tolley would be perfect to serve Easter morning!

This is a perfect breakfast dish that even the kids can help make! Lynne Tolley shows us how to make Biscuit Hot Cross Buns!

Biscuit Hot Cross Buns Makes 8 buns

Make filling/jam:

1/3 cup dried, chopped apricots or peaches

1 Tbsp Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

Soak fruit in whiskey and enough water to cover.

When fruit is softened, chop in a processor and set aside.

Step two:

Purchase a refrigerator can of uncooked old-fashioned biscuits (not flaky).

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a round baking dish or cast-iron skillet.

Punch an indention in middle of each biscuit and flatten slightly. Fill middle with approximately 1 tablespoon of jam. Pull sides together to shape into a ball, pinching dough together. Place in prepared pan seam side down. Brush top of buns with an egg wash (one egg beaten with splash of water).

Sprinkle bun tops with turbinado sugar (Sugar in the Raw brand). Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Step three: Make an icing out of 4oz softened cream cheese, ¼ cup powdered sugar, splash of whiskey, sprinkle of salt, milk (if necessary) in a ziplock bag by smashing all ingredients together. Mixture should be thick. Cut small opening in bottom edge of bag. Make a large X on each bun with icing. Serve warm.

Tip: if you do not want to make the jam/filling, you could use any variety of jam or preserves.

Two Ingredient Old-Fashioned Cocktail Makes one

2 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

1 oz Amaro Averna*

Stir ingredients in a rocks glass. Add cubed ice. Garnish with a cocktail cherry on a long pick.

*Amaro Averna is a liqueur from Sicily.