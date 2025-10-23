All'Antico Vinaio is famous for its Florentine sandwiches! They recently opened a new location in Nashville and created a special sandwich just for the Music City!
Their new shop is located in the Gulch at 622 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
To learn more visit
https://www.allanticovinaiousa.com/
This legendary sandwich shop created a new sandwich just for Nashville!
