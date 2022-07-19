Local historian Jim Hoobler author of This Used to Be Nashville talked about the history of many of Nashville historic buildings. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville's past to learn the tales that all those landmark walls in the city’s historic buildings would have heard if they had ears. This Used to Be Nashville is available wherever you buy books. Jim Hoobler will be giving a presentation on the book, followed by a signing on Sunday, August 21, from 4pm-5:30pm in Belmont Mansion's newly restored Grand Salon. Visit, https://www.belmontmansion.com/upcomingevents to learn more.