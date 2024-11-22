Thistle Farms tells us about gifts that give back this holiday season

Thistle Farms joins us to tell us about how you can get gifts this holiday season that give back! Their 12 Days of Deals that Do More is underway and runs through December 2nd .

It will feature some of the biggest sales we’ve ever had to encourage purchasing with a purpose! Light the Way Campaign is their end of the fundraising drive which will feature a day-long celebratory event at The Cafe at Thistle Farms on GivingTuesday (December 3).

From now through December 31, every dollar donated to Thistle Farms will be matched - dollar for dollar - up to $1 million dollars thanks to a generous, anonymous donor. It really makes the work of supporting women survivors of human trafficking that much easier and more impactful, when every dollar raised will be doubled.

For more information visit thistlefarms.org