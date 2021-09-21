Watch
Three Hour FBI Crossover Event

We chat with the stars of the show.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 12:53:26-04

Actors Missy Peregram and Zeeko Zaki from the hit CBS drama The FBI gave us a preview of their fourth season premiere episode. In a special 3-hour crossover premiere event, one case will require the expertise of the FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and the newest member of the FBI Brand, FBI: International. The 3-hour crossover premiere event of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International airs tonight starting at 7pm on NewsChannel5.

