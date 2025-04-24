Watch Now
Tickets are on sale now for Kix Brooks "Songwriters Night at The Barn"

Hear great music for a good cause at Arrington Vinyards
Join Kix Brooks and friends for a night of great music for a good cause at Arrington Vineyards!

The 2nd annual Songwriters Night at The Barn will be held June 4th benefiting Hope on the Inside. The non-profit works to help those who were incarcerated get the tools and skills needed to transition to living with a purpose!

Attendees will enjoy live music, wine and charcuterie offerings, live and silent auctions and more. There are confirmed performances by country stars Kix Brooks, Randy Houser, Mae Estes, Dallas Davidson, Angie K, Steve Wariner and more.

Tickets sell out fast! You can get them here
Ticket Link[arringtonvineyards.com]
To learn more about Hope on the Inside visit:
https://hopeontheinside.com/

