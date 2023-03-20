Tin Pan South Kicks Off Next Week

Nashville songwriter Keesy Timmer talked about his career and the 2023 Tin Pan South Songwriters festival. Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival runs March 28-April 1 and features 400+ performers, 98 shows at 10 venues throughout Nashville. For the lineup, tickets and more information, go to www.tinpansouth.com. You can see Keesy play with his friend at City Winery on Friday, March 31, at 9pm
Posted at 5:14 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 18:14:55-04
Nashville songwriter Keesy Timmer talked about his career and the 2023 Tin Pan South Songwriters festival. Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival runs March 28-April 1 and features 400+ performers, 98 shows at 10 venues throughout Nashville. For the lineup, tickets and more information, go to www.tinpansouth.com. You can see Keesy play with his friend at City Winery on Friday, March 31, at 9pm
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.