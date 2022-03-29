Tin Pan South Kicks Off Tonight

Singer-songwriter Billy Dean gave us an update on his career and talked about performing at Tin Pan South. The 30th Anniversary Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival runs Tuesday, March 29 through Saturday, April 2, in Music City's most popular venues spread throughout town, including 3rd & Lindsley, Analog at Hutton Hotel, The Bluebird Cafe, Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole, Elliston Place Soda Shop, Hard Rock Cafe Nashville, The Listening Room Cafe, The Lounge at City Winery, and Station Inn. Each venue will host numerous rounds throughout the week, showcasing hundreds of songwriters from Nashville and beyond. Billy Dean will be performing Tuesday, March 29 from 6pm-7:30pm at The Bluebird Café. Other performers include Liz Hengber, Conner Sweet and Matt Wynn Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://www.tinpansouth.com/.