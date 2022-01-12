Tips for Adopting a Dog

Animal rescue advocate Victoria Lily Shaffer gave tips on adopting a dog. In her new book, PUP CULTURE: Stories, Tips, and the Importance of Adopting a Dog, Victoria prepares you and your family for every step of the dog-adoption process to make your four-legged friend’s life the healthiest and happiest it can be. PUP CULTURE is available wherever you buy books. For more information, go to www.pupculturerescue.org. Follow Victoria on Instagram @victorialilyshaffer to meet her latest fosters.