Tips for Getting Over Your Fear of Flying

Dr. Shairi Turner, Chief Medical Officer of the Crisis Text Line talked about the fear of flying and shared practical tips to manage and overcome the anxiety that comes with it. Dr Turner co-hosts a special podcast created by Crisis Text Line and Nike focused on mental health and sports called TRAINED: No Off Season. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/no-off-season-launches/id1414073313?i=1000560257592.
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 12:56:30-04
