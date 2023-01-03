Watch Now
Tips for Losing Weight in the New Year

We learn more from fitness expert Gerell Webb
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 12:57:47-05

Personal trainer Gerell Webb showed weightlifting techniques that can help you build muscles and burn fat for weight loss. Gerell Webb is the founder of Caught ‘N The Webb, an On Demand fitness community. It's a membership-based fitness platform with follow along workouts for every level. To subscribe, or for more information visit, https://thegerellwebb.com/.  

