Tips for Naturally Coily and Curly Hair

Naturally coily and curly hair can look great worn a number of ways! Kia Taylor teaches us ways to keep those textures of hair healthy and manageable! K Taylor Extensions is located at 3049 Dickerson Pike #102, Nashville, TN 37207. K Taylor Extensions is a Black Natural Hair and Hair Extension Salon. MADE (Make A Dramatic Entrance) products are available at the salon or online at https://www.ktaylorhair.com/made-hair-products. For more information visit https://www.ktaylorhair.com/ or call (615) 975-3336, Follow @ktaylorhair on Instagram and Facebook.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 12:57:52-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.