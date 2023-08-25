Tips for Paying off Debt

Did you know that the average American adult is nearly $96,000 dollars in debt? Paying off debt can seem overwhelming. Certified Personal Finance Wellness Consultant, Heather Stevens, shared helpful tips to make handling your finances feel easier. For more information, visit https://www.financialbehaviorcoaching.org/.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 12:33:58-04
