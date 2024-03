One month out from Tax Day (April 15th), Josiah Levingston of Ascend Federal Credit Union talks about how viewers can find smart ways to turn their tax refunds into options from interest-earning accounts to boost their savings or various ways to take advantage of current high interest rates.

April is also Financial Literacy Month Josiah shared how and why viewers can acquire skills to manage their personal finances more effectively. For more information, visit https://ascend.org/