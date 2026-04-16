Titans Cheer Team auditions are open to the pubic! You can get tickets to watch it live!

Auditions for this year's Titans Cheer Teams are right around the corner. Auditions are open to the public, and you an get your tickets now!

Please see below for more information on cheer auditions and where fans can purchase tickets:

Wednesday, April 22nd – Cheer Dance Finals @Factory in Franklin

Thursday, April 23rd – All Cheer @Draft Party/Nissan Stadium

Friday, April 24th – Cheer Stunt Finals @Nissan Stadium

Tickets for dance and stunt auditions can be found at tennesseetitans.com/cheerleading.

Viewers can use promo code TITANUP2026 for $10 off each ticket.

Does Heather still have the cheer moves from her old high school cheer days? Watch below was the team teaches her a cheer!