Titans Get Ready for Preseason

Mike Keith “The Voice of the Tennessee Titans” talked about this year’s team and the key fundamentals this season. The Tennessee Titans kick off the preseason on Saturday, August 12 against the Chicago Bears. You can hear Mike Keith’s play-by-play on Titans Radio at 104.5 The Zone. To see the Tennessee Titans 2023 schedule, go to www.titansonline.com.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 12:31:34-04
Mike Keith “The Voice of the Tennessee Titans” talked about this year’s team and the key fundamentals this season. The Tennessee Titans kick off the preseason on Saturday, August 12 against the Chicago Bears. You can hear Mike Keith’s play-by-play on Titans Radio at 104.5 The Zone. To see the Tennessee Titans 2023 schedule, go to www.titansonline.com.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.