Titans Playoffs Preview with Steve Layman

3:19 PM, Jan 5, 2018
30 mins ago

NewsChannel 5 Sports Anchor Steve Layman breaks down the keys to a victory for this weekend's Playoff Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

NewsChannel 5 Sports' Steve Layman breaks down the keys to a victory for the Tennessee Titans Playoffs Game against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments