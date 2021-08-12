Titans Preseason Kicks Off Tomorrow

Mike talked about the keys to a victory for the Tennessee Titans in their preseason opening game and what we can expect from the team this season. The Tennessee Titans take on the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, August 13 at 6pm for their preseason opener. You can hear Mike's play-by-play on Titans Radio at 104.5 The Zone. To see the Tennessee Titans 2021 schedule, go to www.titansonline.com.