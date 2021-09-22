TN Home Pros: Deweese Construction

Potholes and cracks are eyesores in any driveway. If you see these, it may be time to consider repaving. In today’s TN NewsChannel 5's Max Sanders talks with the pros at Charles Deweese Construction. For more information, visit their Facebook page. This segment has been paid for by Deweese Construction.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 12:48:49-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.