TN Sales Tax Holiday with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap gave tips on how to get the most out of the sales tax holidays. For more information on the sales tax holidays, see www.tntaxholiday.com or email www.revenue.support@tn.gov or call (615) 253-0600. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.