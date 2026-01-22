TNT Goods shows us how to accessorize any outfit!

Best Friends and owners of TNT Goods, Jessica and Simone show us how to make any outfit pop with the right jewelry!

Four years ago in their two bedroom apartment, best friends Jessica & Simone dreamt up TNT Goods. No idea of the name or the exact focus – they landed on the letters TNT. TNT stands for This n That – a reminder to never limit themselves or their business. They have made and sold a little bit of everything, but found their sweet spot with jewelry. More important than what they sell is their goal to encourage, empower, and uplift. They have cultivated a community, who they affectionately call their TNT Besties, and created a safe space to connect and be yourself. When they aren’t popping up around Nashville, you can find them in their IG stories and DMs. The next time you want to celebrate yourself or someone you love, TNT Goods has you covered.

The ladies have a big January goal to get 100 orders online! You can check them out and order here:

https://shoptntgoods.com/

