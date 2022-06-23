To Infinity and Beyond!

Suzanna Best from Adventure Science Center gave us a look inside the new Infinium Room where you can experience the science of infinity. Adventure Science Center is located at 800 Fort Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203. Hours are Sundays-Mondays and Thursdays- Fridays, 9am-3pm and Saturdays, 9am-6pm. Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Visit http://www.adventuresci.org or call (615) 862-5160 for more information.