Toasting Meryll Rose with a Pink Champagne Cake

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made a Pink Champagne Cake. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Pink Champagne Cake

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

6 large egg whites at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla

1.5 cup pink champagne or sparkling wine Deep pink color gel

Cream Cheese Icing (recipe below)

Directions

1. Heat oven to 350F and grease two 8" cake rounds, then line with parchment.

2. In a medium bowl, sift together baking powder, flour and salt. Set aside.

3. Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter until smooth. Add sugar and beat on medium-high until pale and fluffy (2-3 minutes).

4. Reduce speed, and blend egg whites one at a time.

5. Add vanilla.

6. Alternate adding flour mixture and champagne, beginning and ending with flour (3 additions of flour and 2 of champagne). Fully incorporate after each addition.

7. Add a small amount of deep pink color gel using a toothpick. Mix to incorporate but try not to overmix.

8. Spread batter evenly into prepared pans. Smooth the tops with a spatula.

9. Bake for approximately 25 mins or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean.

10. Place cakes on wire rack to cool.

11. Place one layer of cake on a cake stand or serving plate. Top with 2/3 cup of icing and spread evenly. Repeat with the remain layer and apply a thin coat of frosting all over the cake.

12. Put the rest of the icing in a piping bag with a rosette tip and decorate with large rosette swirls.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

8 ounces cream cheese

4 cups confectioners' sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Deep Pink Food Gel

Directions

1. Beat softened butter and cream cheese until well blended.

2. Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until creamy. Using a toothpick add a little food gel to the frosting until you get the desired shade of pink.

