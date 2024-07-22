NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has recently been taking over the country by storm and now we have our first Nashville location focusing on gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso and coffee, and other convenient grab-and-go options. The Nashville location also offers a selection of cocktails including mimosas, frosé, frosé granita, crushes, spicy margaritas, bloody marys, and draft beer.

Toastique’s First Tennessee Location is Now Open in the Heart of Nashville! Website: https://toastique.com/