Together: Feeding Nashville Benefit Concert

A star-studded benefit show has just been announced!

And it will be the first concert held at the new First Bank Amphitheater at the old Graystone Quarry site in Williamson County.

The concert is called Together: Feeding Nashville..

Feeding Nashville is a non profit organization founded by Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line, his wife Hailey, Taylor Lewan from the Tennessee Titans and his wife Taylin.

It started last year after the March Tornado and then the pandemic hit.

When it comes to the star studded concert line up at the helm is Tyler Hubbard from FGL.

They will also take the stage on August 3rd along with Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris , Lauren Alaina and more!

For more information on how you can help or get more information about the concert go to FeedingNashville.com. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.