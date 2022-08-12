Tomato Arts Fest This Weekend

Tomato Art Fest director Jack Davis gave us a preview of this year’s event with a look at some of the artwork featured in the art show. Tomato Art Fest is Friday, August 12 from 5pm-10pm and Saturday, August 13 from 9am-7pm in the Five Points area in East Nashville. The annual Tomato Art Fest is a fun-filled weekend of tomato-inspired art, wacky contests, great live music, unique vendors, creative kid’s activities, favorite local food trucks and more. Tomato Art Fest is free to attend. Visit www.https://www.tomatoartfest.com/ for more details. Follow @tomatoartfest on Instagram.