Courtney Cotton from Nashville Farmers’ Market made a Tomato Avocado Corn Salad with Basil and Burrata. Tomat-O-Rama at Nashville Farmers' Market is Saturday, July 15 from 10am-2pm. There will be a Latin salsa band, a salsa competition, tons of fresh, local tomatoes of many varieties, a kid's zone with face painting, vendor specials and more. Nashville Farmers' Market is located at 900 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208. Go to https://www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org/ to learn more.

FARMERS' MARKET TOMATO AVOCADO CORN SALAD WITH BASIL AND BURRATAThis tomato avocado corn salad with basil and burrata is a fresh and colorful salad that can be eaten as a light dinner or paired with grilled chicken or salmon for a heartier meal.

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

4T lemon juice + zest of 1 lemon (about 2 large lemons total)

1 fresh garlic clove, grated or finely minced

2 lbs tomatoes, roughly chopped

4 ears of cooked fresh corn, cut off the cob

2 avocados, chopped

8 oz. fresh burrata

2 cups chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup minced fresh chives

salt and pepper to taste (optional)

Instructions

1. Whisk together the lemon juice, garlic and olive oil, set aside.

2. In a large bowl, gently combine the tomatoes, corn, avocado and red onion.

3. Place the burrata on top.

4. Drizzle the lemon olive oil mixture over the salad.

5. Sprinkle fresh basil and chives and serve immediately.