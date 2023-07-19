Tomato Cucumber & Chickpea Salad

Second Harvest Food Bank Registered Dietitian Amy Qazi made a Tomato Cucumber and Chickpea Salad using produce and nonperishables that you might find in a food box. Second Harvest Food Bank's Hunger Free Summer campaign is currently under way. Sumpter Yeaman Charitable Foundation and a generous group of donors are matching all gifts up to $750,000 to make this a Hunger Free Summer. The goal is to raise enough money to provide a total of 5.4 million meals to make this a Hunger Free Summer for children and families. Every $1 you give will double to provide up to 8 nutritious meals for Middle and West Tennessee children and families. If you’d like to donate to the Hunger Free Summer campaign or for more information, go to https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/hungerfree/. If you would like to support Second Harvest by donating to the Food Bank, the items they need most are: Peanut Butter (or other nut butters), Canned Chicken or Tuna, Canned Vegetables, Canned Fruit, Dried Pasta, Uncooked Rice, Canned or Dried Beans, and Cereals. Second Harvest Food Banks is located at 331 Great Circle Rd. Nashville, TN 37228.

Tomato, Cucumber, and Chickpea Salad

Ingredients:

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 large tomato, diced

1 cucumber, diced

1/4 red onion, diced

Juice from 1/2 a lemon

Salt, pepper, and dried herbs to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in one bowl and serve.

Optional: you can add basil or other Summery herbs to this recipe to add more flavor while keeping the sodium content low.