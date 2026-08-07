Toni Collier tells us about season two of Unshakable Moxie!

Co-hosts Moriah Smallbone, recording artist and actress, and Toni Collier, author and founder of Broken Crayons Still Color, return to the road this July for season two of Unshakable Moxie: Becoming Who God Says I Am, bringing fresh voices and new stories to the six-episode docuseries.

Toni stops by Talk of the Town to tell us about season two!

New episodes, each approximately 30 minutes in length, are available to stream on Our Daily Bread

Ministries’ website at https://www.odbm.org/en/campaigns/unshakable-moxie/lead-gen-moxie?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=print&utm_campaign=2026_moxie2