Tony Award-Winning actress Bernadette Peters talked about her career and upcoming performance with the Nashville Symphony. Tony Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters will perform with the Nashville Symphony on Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30pm at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Pl, Nashville, TN 37201. Click here for tickets: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/2021-2022-season/bernadette-peters-with-the-nashville-symphony/.