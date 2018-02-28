Tony Award Winning Musical "Cabaret" at TPAC

Bailey McCall Thomas & Erik Schneider gave us a Preview of the Tony Award Winning Musical "Cabaret" at TPAC

The Broadway musical Cabaret runs through Sunday, March 4 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Andrew Jackson Hall, located at 505 Deaderick Street in Nashville, TN.  For tickets and more information, go to www.TPAC.org, call (615) 782-4040 or visit www.CabaretMusical.com.
 

