Tony Winning Musical "Jersey Boys" at TPAC

3:40 PM, Jan 8, 2018

Meet the stars of the Tony Award Winning Musical "Jersey Boys" back at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville

"Jersey Boys" runs through January 14th in Andrew Jackson Hall at Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Limited tickets are still available - call the TPAC Box Office at 615-782-4040 for the best seats for more info www.tpac.org 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments