Tour the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville

Brian Patrick Flynn, designer of the HGTV Urban Oasis House, gave us a tour of the brand new home and talked about the sweepstakes to give it away. The HGTV Urban Oasis is an approximately 2,500-square-foot, three bedroom, two full and two half bathroom home located just 10 minutes from downtown Nashville. The winner of the HGTV Home Giveaway will receive the brand new, fully furnished home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million! The official entry period for the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 is 8am Tuesday, October 4 through 4pm Wednesday, November 23. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at www.HGTV.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. To learn more, the one-hour special HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 Special airs on Thursday, October 7 at 6pm on HGTV as well as on discovery+ and HGTV GO beginning Friday, October 8. For full Official Rules and to enter, visit https://www.hgtv.com/sweepstakes/hgtv-smart-home/sweepstakes/.