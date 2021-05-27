Touring the Ryman for Free

Ms. Cheap talked about how to be a tourist in your hometown and do it for free. The Ryman Auditorium Community Day for Tennessee residents is happening Sunday, May 30. The free self-guided tours are 9am-4pm. Show your Tennessee state ID at the Ryman box office for free admission. The Ryman is located at 116 Fifth Ave. N. Guests are invited to bring non-perishable food items as part of a community-wide food drive in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. For more details, go to www.ryman.com or call (615) 889-3060.