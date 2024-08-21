TPAC gives us a preview of their family friendly shows this season!

We visit our friends at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center for a look at the family friendly shows they have coming up this season! From Bluey to Sesame Street you can have a great time with the kids at TPAC! To learn more and get your tickets visit tpac.org
Posted
and last updated
We visit our friends at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center for a look at the family friendly shows they have coming up this season! From Bluey to Sesame Street you can have a great time with the kids at TPAC! To learn more and get your tickets visit tpac.org
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.