TPAC is getting ready for a new season of Broadway shows!

We are celebrating with the Tennessee Performing Arts Center today! Talk of the Town got to travel to New York City to get a preview of the new shows headed to TPAC for the 2025-2026 season! We chat with the team at TPAC about all you need to know to attend a show ahead of their big announcement Tuesday! To learn more about season tickets visit Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Posted
We are celebrating with the Tennessee Performing Arts Center today! Talk of the Town got to travel to New York City to get a preview of the new shows headed to TPAC for the 2025-2026 season! We chat with the team at TPAC about all you need to know to attend a show ahead of their big announcement Tuesday! To learn more about season tickets visit Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.