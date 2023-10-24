Young and the Restless star Tracey Bregman - who fans know as "Lauren Fenmore" stops by the studio with the scoop on her upcoming crossover appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful! The Young & the Restless airs weekdays at 11:30am on NewsChannel5. Tracey Bregman's character "Lauren Fenmore" makes her crossover appearance on the Bold and the Beautiful starting Wednesday, October 25.
Tracey Bregman talks Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful crossover
Posted at 11:31 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 12:31:19-04
Young and the Restless star Tracey Bregman - who fans know as "Lauren Fenmore" stops by the studio with the scoop on her upcoming crossover appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful! The Young & the Restless airs weekdays at 11:30am on NewsChannel5. Tracey Bregman's character "Lauren Fenmore" makes her crossover appearance on the Bold and the Beautiful starting Wednesday, October 25.
