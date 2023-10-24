Tracey Bregman talks Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful crossover

Young and the Restless star Tracey Bregman - who fans know as "Lauren Fenmore" stops by the studio with the scoop on her upcoming crossover appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful! The Young & the Restless airs weekdays at 11:30am on NewsChannel5. Tracey Bregman's character "Lauren Fenmore" makes her crossover appearance on the Bold and the Beautiful starting Wednesday, October 25.

