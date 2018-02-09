Trading Spaces Star Vern Yip Visits Nashville

3:55 PM, Feb 9, 2018
3 hours ago

Trading Spaces Star Vern Yip chats about his new book and his visit to Nashville for the Home + Remodeling Expo

You can meet Vern at the Home + Remodeling Expo, today at 6pm and Saturday at 1pm and 4pm.  For more information, visit www.nashvillehomeandremodelingexpo.com.  Look for Vern on TLC’s Trading Space returning in March. Check your local listings for dates 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments