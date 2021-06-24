Trash and Treasures Sale This Weekend

Ms. Cheap gave us a preview of the Cross Plains community-wide Trash and Treasures Sale where you’ll find blocks and blocks of bargains this weekend. The 2021 sale is Friday, June 25 through Saturday, June 26 along Highway 25 in Cross Plains. Directions from Nashville: Head north on I-65 to Exit 112 and take Highway 25 for about 3 miles into Cross Plains. Wear your walking shoes! For details visit, www.crossplains.com or call Thomas Drug Store at (615) 654-3877.