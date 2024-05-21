Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Treat yourself to a day of glam at Lip Lab Nashville

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 11:00:02-04

Looking to elevate your everyday beauty routine? We know just the place! Lip Lab is your one-stop-shop for customized lip color made by YOU! The color experts at Lip Lab use color theory to help find your perfect match, and give you the confidence to step out of your beauty comfort zone! Lip Lab is perfect for parties and a quick girls day out on the town! Heather and 'Talk of the Town' producer, Brittany, took a trip to their downtown location for a day of glam!

For more information and to book your reservation, visit liplab.com

Find their Nashville location at:
5014 Broadway Pl
Nashville, TN 37203

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018