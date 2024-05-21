Treat yourself to a day of glam at Lip Lab Nashville

Looking to elevate your everyday beauty routine? We know just the place! Lip Lab is your one-stop-shop for customized lip color made by YOU! The color experts at Lip Lab use color theory to help find your perfect match, and give you the confidence to step out of your beauty comfort zone! Lip Lab is perfect for parties and a quick girls day out on the town! Heather and 'Talk of the Town' producer, Brittany, took a trip to their downtown location for a day of glam!

For more information and to book your reservation, visit liplab.com

Find their Nashville location at:

5014 Broadway Pl

Nashville, TN 37203