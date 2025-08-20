TRESemmé is bringing the glam straight to Nashville with their “Get The Eff Out of Bed” campaign — and you’re invited. On Friday, August 22nd, the TRESemmé Touch Up Truck will be parked at The Gulch from 11:00am to 5:30pm, offering free styling sessions on a first-come, first-serve basis. Top stylists will be serving up party-ready looks like woke-up-like-this waves, the party girl pony, and cut-the-line curls — all to help you step into your “yes” era. Because getting ready is the fun, and TRESemmé is here to make sure you and your besties roll into the night looking like A-listers. Pro tip: check out @tresemme on Instagram to grab your spot early. https://www.instagram.com/tresemme/

Can’t make it to the truck? No problem — the star of the show is just a Target run away. The TRESemmé A-List Collection Dry Texturizing Spray https://www.target.com/p/tresemme-dry-texturizing-workable-hold-38-weightless-feel-golden-vanilla-38-sandalwood-scent-spray-6-2-oz/-/A-92337820 is the go-to product behind those effortlessly cool styles. Designed with a prestige-inspired formula, it gives your hair instant texture, body, and hold — perfect for taking you from bedhead to bombshell in seconds. Just shake, spritz, and go. Whether you’re heading to a night out or just need a little “main character energy,” this $11.99 Target exclusive makes it easy to Get TF Out of Bed — and into whatever moment is waiting for you.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <TRESemme>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

