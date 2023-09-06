Triple Your Donation TODAY ONLY!

We were live at Tom Joy Elementary School for the Scholastic Book Fair and where each student was able to pick out three books to take home. Free books were made possible by the If You Give a Child a Book campaign. To help us continue our mission if you donate to the campaign today, September 6 – your donations will be tripled thanks to the Scripps Howard Fund and the Nashville Predators. To give, go to www.NewsChannel5.com or text "NC5" to 50155.

