Trisha Yearwood talks to us about intimate The Mirrors Tour and upcoming Band As One: Concert for a Cure

We caught up with country icon, Trisha Yearwood, to talk about her upcoming The Mirrors Tour and the Band As Once Nashville concert coming back for a second year!

Band As One Nashville is Komen’s largest benefit concert, powered by a dedicated network of volunteers, donors and sponsors. Susan G. Komen is funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease.

Get your tickets now at https://www.komen.org/how-to-help/band-as-one/

To learn more about The Mirrors Tour visit https://www.trishayearwood.com/pages/tour

