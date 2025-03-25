Trisha Yearwood tells us about the Band as One concert for a good cause!

Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host Band As One Nashville a Concert for the Cure on March 26, 2025, at the Ryman Auditorium. The inaugural event will bring together some of music’s most renowned artists to raise critical funds for those impacted by breast cancer. Country music icon, Trisha Yearwood will headline the event alongside a star-studded lineup of artists that are committed to lending their voices to ending breast cancer for all.

