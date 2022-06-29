Chef Brandon Frohne from Wildcat Bbq made a Tropical Coconut Corn Salad. Wildcat BBQ Summer Pop Up is located at 2806 Columbine Place, Nashville, TN utilizing the Nashville Jam Café space on Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm until Sold Out. Open for dine-in or takeout, but reservations and pre-orders are not available. Wildcat will feature a weekly changing menu that highlights craft Southern Barbecue infused with vibrant tropic flavors. Live music line up to change weekly. Follow Wildcat @wildcatnashville on Instagram for more updates.

Tropical Coconut-Corn Salad

Yields 3-4 Servings

Ingredients:

2 cups Sweet Corn

1/4 cup Toasted Unsweetened Coconut

1 Fresno Chile, Seeds Removed & Diced

1/4 cup Chopped Green Onions

1/4 cup Non-Fat Greek Yogurt

Juice of 1 Lime

1 tbsp Rice Vinegar

1 tbsp Honey

Pinch of Flaky Salt

Pinch of Thai Chili Powder

Preparation:

Add all ingredients into a bowl, mix well, and allow to marinate for 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy!