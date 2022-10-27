"Trunk or Treat" at The Martha O'Bryan Center

Janet Silverman from Martha O’Bryan Center and Hope Kicklighter from The Good Charcoal Company talked about their partnership created to spread love and give back to those in the community facing food insecurity. The “BBQ and Trunk or Treat” event will be held Saturday, October 29 from 3pm-5pm at the Martha O'Bryan Center for those who have or currently receive the services of Martha O’Bryan Center. If you’d like to help, they are accepting donations of Halloween decorations, costumes, and candy on their Amazon Wishlist here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2TOZYSPPWA9KJ/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex. For more information on Martha O’Bryan Center or The Good Charcoal Company, visit www.marthaobryan.org and www.thegoodcharcoal.com.