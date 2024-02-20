Try different Nashville food trucks each Thursday at Street Eats!

Taste all the flavors of Nashville and Nashvilians' culinary influences each Thursday when up to 20 food trucks line up along Deaderick between 4th and 5th Avenues North! It's just a short walk from the food trucks to several downtown public parks, where you can sit and enjoy while people-watching and listening to the sounds of Music City. Thursdays: 11 AM - 2 PM Deaderick between 4th and 5th Avenues North
For a list of food trucks visit
https://www.bestfoodtrucks.com/lots/streeteats
Posted at 11:56 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 13:14:17-05
Taste all the flavors of Nashville and Nashvilians' culinary influences each Thursday when up to 20 food trucks line up along Deaderick between 4th and 5th Avenues North! It's just a short walk from the food trucks to several downtown public parks, where you can sit and enjoy while people-watching and listening to the sounds of Music City. Thursdays: 11 AM - 2 PM Deaderick between 4th and 5th Avenues North
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.