Try different Nashville food trucks each Thursday at Street Eats!

Posted at 11:56 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 13:14:17-05

Taste all the flavors of Nashville and Nashvilians' culinary influences each Thursday when up to 20 food trucks line up along Deaderick between 4th and 5th Avenues North! It's just a short walk from the food trucks to several downtown public parks, where you can sit and enjoy while people-watching and listening to the sounds of Music City. Thursdays: 11 AM - 2 PM Deaderick between 4th and 5th Avenues North
For a list of food trucks visit
https://www.bestfoodtrucks.com/lots/streeteats

