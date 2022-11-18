Tuna Poke Bowl from Edit Hendersonville

Chef Brandon Frohne made a Tuna Poke Bowl, one of the dishes on the menu at the new French Polynesian inspired café and cocktail bar, Edit. The opening date for Edit is Monday, November 28. Edit is located at 300 Indian Lake Blvd, Suite 140 Hendersonville, TN 37075. For more information, go to https://www.edithendersonville.com/ or call (615) 431-5461.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Serves 1

· 1 cup Cooked Sushi Rice

· 3 oz Ahi Tuna, Diced

· ¼ cup Edamame

· ¼ cup Cucumber, Thinly Shaved

· ¼ cup Shaved Watermelon Radish

· ¼ Cup Seaweed Salad

· ¼ Cup Chopped Scallion

· Ponzu Shoyu As Needed

· Furikake Seasoning As Needed

· Chili Garlic Sauce As needed

Procedure:

· Add rice to a bowl.

· Top rice with tuna, edamame, cucumber, radish, seaweed salad, and chopped scallion.

· Sprinkle furikake over tuna, and add ponzu and chili garlic sauce.

· Enjoy!