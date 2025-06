Garrett Bradford sits down with Heather to discuss his double album "Honkiest of Tonkers" and how his song on the hit show Yellowstone changed his life!

You can catch Garrett and other artists playing at Turn It Up! Texas at Category 10 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 4th.

It is free to attend

https://garrettbraford.com/home