Tuwanda and Ms. Cheap share their favorite memories together
In honor of Tuwanda Coleman’s retirement week, she and Ms. Cheap talked about working together the last year
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jan 11, 2024
In honor of Tuwanda Coleman’s retirement week, she and Ms. Cheap talked about working together the last year and gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their weekly segments.
Look for Ms. Cheap each Thursday on Talk of the Town and follow her blog on Main Street Media at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.
